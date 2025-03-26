6 ways to fix bad UX: How improving website accessibility can boost your bottom line

AudioEye explains that the true cost of inaccessible websites extends far beyond lost sales, and when users, especially those with disabilities, encounter a barrier, it affects engagement, increases bounce rates, and damages brand reputation.

Many websites lose customers because confusing design and accessibility issues—like unreadable forms or missing labels—make it hard for people, especially those with disabilities, to use them. Fixing these problems not only helps users have a better experience but also helps businesses keep customers and avoid legal trouble.

Every business wants its website to be a seamless, welcoming experience for customers. But too often, hidden accessibility barriers—unreadable forms, confusing menus, or poor design choices—turn users away without them ever converting. When a frustrated user abandons your website, they're not just leaving—they're taking their business elsewhere, AudioEye notes.

The true cost of inaccessible websites extends far beyond lost sales. More than a billion people worldwide live with a disability, and every time they encounter a barrier—whether it's unlabeled form fields, poor color contrast, or keyboard navigation issues—it affects engagement, increases bounce rates, and damages brand reputation. These seemingly small issues compound into significant business impacts, making accessibility a critical factor in both user experience (UX) and overall success.

Research shows that 94% of first impressions are related to design, and a poor user experience can cause visitors to abandon a site within seconds. However, a well-designed website that follows accessibility best practices can improve engagement, increase conversions, and enhance brand reputation.

Despite these benefits, accessibility remains a challenge. The 2024 WebAIM Million Report found that 96% of the world's top one million home pages contain accessibility errors, making it difficult for millions of people with disabilities to navigate the web. Organizations that fail to address these issues not only alienate a significant portion of their audience but also risk legal repercussions as digital accessibility regulations become stricter.

Why Accessibility and UX Matter

Recent findings from AudioEye's 2025 Digital Accessibility Index highlight how widespread these challenges are. After reviewing 15,000 websites across industries like education, finance, healthcare, and retail, the report found an average of 297 accessibility issues per page—a sharp increase from 37 issues per page in 2023. These issues don't just frustrate users, they also put businesses at legal risk, as digital accessibility regulations like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) set clear standards for compliance.

A few key findings:

38% of images were missing alternative text (alt text), making visual content inaccessible to non-sighted users.

80% of pages had unclear or missing link descriptions, leaving users unsure where a link will take them.

35% of pages had poorly labeled forms, preventing users from completing purchases, scheduling appointments, or submitting requests.

Each of these issues creates friction in the user experience, turning potential customers away and eroding trust.

How to Improve UX and Minimize the Hidden Costs

To build a better user experience and avoid the pitfalls of poor accessibility, businesses should focus on a few key areas:

1. Design With All Users in Mind

Accessible design ensures that everyone, including those with disabilities, can navigate and engage with your site. Avoid relying solely on visual or auditory cues—use text descriptions, captions, and keyboard-friendly navigation to ensure a seamless experience.

2. Keep Layouts Clear and Consistent

A cluttered website frustrates users and drives them away. Maintain simple, intuitive navigation, use clear headings, and ensure buttons and links are easy to find and understand.

3. Optimize for Mobile Accessibility

With over 60% of web traffic coming from mobile devices, an inaccessible mobile experience can alienate a large portion of your audience. Ensure text is legible, buttons are large enough to tap, and content is easy to navigate.

4. Ensure Readable and Accessible Text

Text should be easy to read for all users, including those with visual impairments. Using sans-serif fonts improves readability, while maintaining a minimum font size of 16px ensures that text remains legible across different devices. Additionally, proper color contrast between text and background (at least a 4.5:1 ratio) helps users with low vision or color blindness navigate content without difficulty.

5. Make Forms and CTAs User-Friendly

Forms and calls to action (CTAs) play a crucial role in user engagement, yet they often present major accessibility challenges. Clearly labeled form fields help users understand what information is required, reducing confusion and frustration. Similarly, CTAs should be descriptive and action-driven—phrases like "Download the Guide" or "Sign Up for Updates" provide clarity, whereas vague prompts like "Click Here" leave users uncertain about what to expect.

6. Test, Listen, and Improve

Improving accessibility is an ongoing process that requires regular evaluation and adaptation. Businesses should conduct routine audits using both automated tools and expert reviews to catch and resolve accessibility barriers before they impact users. Gathering real user feedback, especially from individuals with disabilities, provides invaluable insights into usability challenges. Additionally, tracking bounce rates, form submissions, and engagement metrics helps identify friction points, allowing businesses to refine their user experience.

The Bottom Line

Poor UX isn't just a minor inconvenience—it's a direct hit to your business. Every inaccessible element on your website represents a lost opportunity, a frustrated customer, or a missed sale.

By addressing accessibility issues, companies can create a smoother, better digital experience that keeps users coming back. With a proactive, user-focused approach, businesses can turn their websites into powerful assets that drive both customer satisfaction and the bottom line.