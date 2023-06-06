311 & AWOLNATION announce US tour

2023 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

311 and AWOLNATION are teaming up for a U.S. tour this fall.

The trek begins September 19 in Clive, Iowa, and wraps up October 8 in Highland, California. The band Blame My Youth is also on the bill for select dates.

"We're super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth," says 311 frontman Nick Hexum. "I'm a big fan of both of those bands and we're getting [to] hit some towns we haven't played in a long while. Stoked!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit 311.com.

311's most recent album is 2019's Voyager. AWOLNATION put out two singles last year, "Freaking Me Out" and "We Are All Insane," along with a covers album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me.

