311 announces livestreams for 311 Day concerts

2023 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

You can now rock along to 311 Day from the comfort of your own home.

The "Down" outfit has announced livestreams for the 2024 edition of their annual celebration, which takes place March 9-10 in Las Vegas.

The shows will broadcast via the platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/311.

311 Day began in 2000 on March 11, or 3/11. Over the years, the festivities expanded into a multiple-day event and experimented with different formats, including a livestream in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a concert cruise in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

