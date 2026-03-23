311 announces summer tour with Dirty Heads

Nick Hexum of 311 performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

311 has announced a U.S. summer tour with Dirty Heads.

The outing launches July 11 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and concludes Aug. 30 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rome will also be on the bill, along with either Ocean Alley and Atmosphere, depending on the date.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit 311.com.

311's most recent album is 2024's Full Bloom. Dirty Heads will put out a new record called 7 Seas on June 12.

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