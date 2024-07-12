311 announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Grassroots'﻿ reissue

Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

311 has announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1994 sophomore album, Grassroots.

The set is due out Aug. 23 and includes the original record remastered, plus a batch of preproduction demos that have never before been available on vinyl.

"The recording process had its fair share of setbacks and problems but we persevered and put out an eclectic blend of Rock, Rap, Fusion, Jazz, Funk and Reggae," says drummer Chad Sexton. "These were some memorable times and we are happy and proud to put out this new version mastered by [longtime engineer] Joe Gastwirt with extra tracks never released on vinyl before."

Meanwhile, 311 put out a new single, "You're Gonna Get It," in June, and are launching a tour alongside AWOLNATION and Neon Trees July 20 in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!