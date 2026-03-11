311 announces 2027 311 Day concert cruise

Nick Hexum of 311 performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

311 will return to the high seas in 2027 for the 311 Day concert cruise.

The seafaring celebration sets sail from Miami on March 10, and will make port in Jamaica and Grand Cayman before returning on March 15.

For ticket info, visit 311Cruise.com.

311 celebrated 311 Day 2026 with shows in Las Vegas, which included performances with the Blue Man Group.

In other 311 news, the band has unearthed their throwback 7-Eleven-inspired T-shirt, which features the 311 name stylized like the convenience store franchise's logo. The shirt is now available for the first time in nearly 30 years as an official collaboration with 7-Eleven.

