30 years ago, Nirvana played their final show

Nirvana played what would turn out to be their final show on March 1, 1994 -- 30 years ago Friday.

The performance took place in Munich, Germany, and opened with a cover of The Cars' "My Best Friend's Girl." The rest of the set was heavy on Nirvana's 1991 album, Nevermind, and its 1993 follow-up, In Utero, though their smash hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit" wasn't played.

Attendees also saw Nirvana battle through some technical problems when the power cut out during "Come as You Are." The night ended with a performance of "Heart-Shaped Box."

Days after the Munich concert, frontman Kurt Cobain was hospitalized in Rome, and Nirvana's remaining tour dates were canceled. On April 8, Cobain was found dead in his Seattle home. His date of death was determined to be April 5 and cause of death was ruled a suicide.

In 2012, drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and touring guitarist Pat Smear reunited to play with Paul McCartney on a new song called "Cut Me Some Slack." They performed again in 2014 during Nirvana's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with guest vocalists Lorde, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett. Later that night, Grohl, Novoselic and Smear played a full set at an intimate Brooklyn club with singers including St. Vincent, Gordon, Jett and Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis.

Grohl, who plays with Smear in Foo Fighters, has reunited with Novoselic several times since, including during a 2018 Foos concert.

You can check out the set list for Nirvana's final show on Setlist.fm. Several videos from the performance, including performances of "Radio Friendly Unit Shifter," "Drain You" and the "My Best Friend's Girl" cover, are streaming via Nirvana's YouTube channel.

