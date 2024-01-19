3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold marks sobriety anniversary: "I feel like a different person"

By Josh Johnson

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold is now eight years sober.

In an Instagram post, the "Kryptonite" rocker writes, "January 19 is a special day for me every year. It marks the start of a new year of a new life, a life without a bottle in my hand."

"I feel like a different person than I did eight years ago…..and it feels so good," Arnold continues. "Without question, God took that burden from me. I was so tired of carrying it. I couldn't carry it any more so I gave it to God and I'm not taking it back! If you're [struggling] with something, give it to Him. He'll gladly take your burden and you'll never have to carry it again."

Arnold also added #onedayatatime.

3 Doors Down spent 2023 on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Away from the Sun album. They'll be opening for Creed's upcoming summer reunion tour.

