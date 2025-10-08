2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performers and presenters announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the initial list of performers and presenters for the 2025 induction ceremony, happening in November.

This year’s list of guests include Elton John, Beck, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen and Twenty One Pilots.

Others scheduled to appear include Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, rapper J.I.D., Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike, R&B star Maxwell, rapper Missy Elliott, pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, British pop star RAYE, singer Sleepy Brown and pop star Teddy Swims.

This year’s inductees include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Chubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

While the Hall of Fame didn’t mention who would be inducting or performing for which of this year’s inductees, it is significant to note that in 2020 Carlile recorded an EP with the surviving members of Soundgarden for Record Store Day. In addition, Momsen performed at the 2019 Los Angeles tribute concert for the band's late frontman Chris Cornell.

And Letterman also has a strong connection to Zevon. In 2002, after revealing he had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, Zevon was the sole guest on an episode of Letterman's The Late Show where he made his final public performance. He passed away in September 2003.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is happening Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be available the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.