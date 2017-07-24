KISS Giveaways

Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2017

Wk of 10/22: 

Mon-Fri: Get ready to “Blow This Town”!

Listen at the top of every hour from 9AM to 7PM. When you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show try to “Blow this town”, be caller 9 at 470-KISS and you will win a limited edition KISS Blow This Town shirt and will be registered to win a trip to see the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland!

 

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Mon-Fri @ 9:30am: Win Your Tickets “Before You Can Buy Them” to The Billy Madison Show 7th Anniversary Listener Bash Featuring Disturbed and Three Days Grace Friday, January 25th, at the Alamodome!

-Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am

Mon-Fri @ 3:30pm: Your “Last Chance” to win tickets to see Jonathan Davis of Korn in his Black Labyrinth Tour on October 28 @ Vibes Event Center.  

Wk of 10/29: 

-Contests are only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.

 

