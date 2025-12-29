Your chance to qualify for the 99.5 KISS Loaded Louis is coming soon - find out more here!

1/5-2/13

Your chance to instantly qualify for the 99.5 KISS Loaded Louis, sponsored by The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry, is coming Monday, January 5th!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/5/26–2/13/26. Open to legal TX res. in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties; 18+. To enter, (i) listen to 99.5 KISS weekdays for cue, call 1-844-470-5477, and be designated caller; (ii) visit KISSRocks.com/contests 1/5/26–2/6/26, locate entry form, and complete entry form with all req’d info.; or (iii) attend qualifier event 2/13/26 and register. Limit: 1 website entry/person/day; 1 qualifier-event entry/person. Qualifier odds vary; Finalist odds 276:1; Grand Prize odds 10:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.KISSRocks.com/contests. Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio,8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

