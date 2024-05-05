Winner’s Weekend: Win a MOTHERLOAD of Tickets

2024 Motherload of Tickets Download the KISS Rocks App now, turn on your notifications and all weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre PLUS a pair of tickets to Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour, September 4th at Freeman Coliseum

5/10 - 5/12

Download the KISS Rocks App now, turn on your notifications and all weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre PLUS a pair of tickets to Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour, September 4th at Freeman Coliseum

Celebrate as Live Nation Presents National Concert Week with $25 tickets to select shows May 8th through May 15th, check out livenation.com now!