Win Your Tickets to STAIND & Breaking Benjamin!

Staind & Breaking Benjamin: Awaken The Fallen Tour - May 7, 2025

4/28-5/2

Listen weekday afternoons at 12:05 with Jill Munroe and again at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Staind & Breaking Benjamin: Awaken The Fallen Tour with Wage War & Lakeview, May 7th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fiveteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to STAIND & Breaking Benjamin, May 7, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.