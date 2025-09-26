Win Your Tickets To See My Chemical Romance At The Alamodome!

My Chemical Romance @ Alamodome 2026

9/27-9/28

Download the KISS Rocks App now and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade, September 12th at the Alamodome!

Tickets on sale, 10am Friday at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/27/25-09/28/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to My Chemical Romance, September 12, 2026 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.