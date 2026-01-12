Win your tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents BUSH!

Busch San Antonio

1/12-1/16

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show and again in the afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to 99.5 KISS Presents Bush: The Land of Milk & Honey Tour, April 22nd at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, January 16th at at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/12/2026 - 01/16/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bush, April 22, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.