Win your tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents BUSH plus qualify to win an autographed vinyl!

Bush San Antonio

3/16-3/20

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show, Mid-Days at 12:05 with Brandi Britain and again during at 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Bush: The Land of Milk & Honey Tour, April 22nd at the Freeman Coliseum PLUS all winners will instantly qualify to win an autographed vinyl copy of Sixteen Stone from the 2024 Anniversary!

Tickets on sale now at at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/2026 - 03/20/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bush, April 22, 2026 at the Freeman Coliseum. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.