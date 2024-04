Slipknot - September 17, 2024 Slipknot: “Here Comes The Pain” 25th Anniversary Tour with Knocked Loose, Vended September 17th Moody Center in Austin

4/30 - 5/3

Listen for your chances to win a pair of tickets to Slipknot: “Here Comes The Pain” 25th Anniversary Tour with Knocked Loose, Vended, September 17th Moody Center in Austin, at 2pm with Jill, and 4:20pm with Chris before they go on sale!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, 5/3 at Ticketmaster.com