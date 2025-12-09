Win tickets to see Triumph, before you can buy them!

Triumph @ Frost Bank Center 2026

12/9-12/12

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05pm with Chris Sifuentes for your last chance to win chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to Triumph: The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour, May 21st at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, December 12th at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/9/25- 12/12/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Triumph, May 21, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.