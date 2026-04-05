Win tickets to see Tantric at The Rock Box!

4/6-4/10

Listen weekdays at 10:05 with Brandi for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tantric: 25th Anniversary Tour, April 12th at the Rock Box!

Tickets on sale now at rockboxsa.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/2026 - 04/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Tantric, April 12, 2026 at The Rock Box. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.