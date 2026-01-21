Win tickets to see Opeth!

Opeth @ Majestic Theatre 2026

1/23

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications – Friday during Midnight Metal with Melanie Cruz we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Opeth: The Last Will and Testament – North America Tour Pt. 2, February 16th at the Majestic Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at majesticempire.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/23/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Opeth, February 16, 2026 at the Majestic Theatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.