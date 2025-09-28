Win Tickets To See My Chemical Romance At The Alamodome!

My Chemical Romance @ Alamodome 2026

9/29-10/3

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and afternoons at 12:05 with Jill Munroe and during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade, September 12th at the Alamodome!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/29/25-10/03/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to My Chemical Romance, September 12, 2026 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.