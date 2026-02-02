Win tickets to see GODSMACK with Stone Temple Pilots, before you can buy them!

GODSMACK @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 2026

2/2-2/6

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to see GODSMACK: The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026 with Stone Temple Pilots, May 29th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin!

Tickets on sale10am Friday at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/02/2026 - 02/06/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to GODSMACK, May 29, 2026 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.