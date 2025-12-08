Win tickets to see George Lopez at the Majestic Theatre!

George Lopez @ Majestic 2026

12/8-12/12

Listen weekday afternoons at 3:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see George Lopez, February 7th at the Majestic Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at majesticempire.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/8/25-12/12/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to George Lopez, February 7, 2026 at the Majestic Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.