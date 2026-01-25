Win tickets to see Frankie Quinones!

Frankie Quinines @ Aztec 2026

1/26-1/30

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Frankie Quinones: Good Vibes Only Tour, February 12th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/26/2026 - 01/30/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) admission tickets to Frankie Quinines, February 12, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.