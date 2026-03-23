Win tickets to see Dirty Heads with 311, before you can buy them!

Dirty Heads & 311 @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 2026

3/23-3/27

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to see Dirty Heads and 311: So Glad You Made It Tour with Atmosphere and Rome, August 22nd at the are coming to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/2026-03/27/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dirty Heads with 311, August 22, 2026 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.