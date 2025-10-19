Win Tickets To See Comedian Martin Amini!

Martin Amini @ Aztec 2025

10/20-10/24

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Martin Amini, November 1st at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Martin Amini, November 1, 2025 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.