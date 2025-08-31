Win Tickets To See Cage The Elephant!

Cage The Elephant @ BCTP 2025

9/2-9/5

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cage The Elephant, October 4th at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at etix.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/02/25-09/05/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Cage The Elephant, October 4, 2025 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

