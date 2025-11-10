Win tickets to see Bad Omens!

Bad Omens San Antonio

11/10-11/14

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show and again at 12:05 and the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bad Omens: Do You Feel The Love North American Tour 2026, March 20th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bad Omens, March 20, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.