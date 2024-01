SeaWorld Mardi Gras

1/22 - 1/26

Win a PAIR of tickets to SeaWorld Mardi Gras, happening now through February 25th!

Grab your beads and celebrate Fat Tuesday for six whole weeks throughout the park’s spacious pathways. This New Orleans-style carnival event comes complete with live music, extravagant costumes, and Mardi Gras-infused Creole and Cajun food favorites!

Cox Media Group