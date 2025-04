Win tickets to the Margarita Pour Off to See Lit & Fuel!

MPO @ ESPEE 2025

4/14-4/18

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and again in the afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents the Margarita Pour Off featuring Fuel & Lit, April 25th at The ESPEE!

Tickets on sale now at theespee.com!