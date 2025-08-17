Win Tickets To Experience SeaWorld’s Red, White & BBQ!

SeaWorld Red White & BBQ 2025

8/18-8/22

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio for Red, White & BBQ happening select days, now through September 1st!

Red, White & BBQ at SeaWorld San Antonio combines the best BBQ flavors along with live entertainment and refreshing drinks for an unforgettable day!

Visit seaworld.com for details on admission tickets, food and sampler lanyards and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/18/25-08/22/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) admission only tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $126.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.