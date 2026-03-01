Win tickets to enjoy spring break at SeaWorld + Aquatica!

SeaWorld Barracuda Strike 2026

3/2-3/6

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio experience the all-new Barracuda Strike PLUS a four pack of tickets to Aquatica to enjoy spring break!

For park information visit seaworld.com!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/02/2026 - 03/06/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio AND four (4) one-day admission tickets to Aquatica San Antonio. (ARV: $400.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.