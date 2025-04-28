Win tickets to Alice Cooper & Judas Priest!

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest @ GIA 2025

4/28-5/2

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Live, October 25th at Germania insurance Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Alice Cooper & Judas Priest, October 25, 2025 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.