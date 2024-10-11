Winner’s Weekend: Win tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed - April 25, 2025

10/11 - 10/13

Download the KISS Rocks App now and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to see 99.5 KISS Presents Disturbed:: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour with Daughtry & Nothing More, April 25th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, October 18th at ticketmaster.com

Visit https://disturbed.live/ now until Sunday (10/10-10/13) and pre-register for presale tickets