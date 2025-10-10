Win A Spirit Halloween Gift Certificate On Thriller Thursdays!

Spirit Halloween 2025

10/09, 10/16, 10/23, 10/30

Listen on Thriller Thursday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a $150 Gift Certificate to Spirit Halloween!

While at Spirit Halloween donate $1 or more in store to benefit Spirit of Children to help Christus Children’s provide Halloween Costumes to children in their care along with their siblings to make Hospitals Less Scary.

Visit spirithalloween.com for more information and locations!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/25-10/30/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. FFour (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $150 Gift Certificate to Spirit Halloween. (ARV: $150.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.