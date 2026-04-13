Win reserved seats to the Texas Cavaliers River Parade + a BMS & 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal!

Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2026

4/13-4/17

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a four pack of reserved seating tickets to the 2026 Texas Cavaliers River Parade, April 20th on the San Antonio Riverwalk PLUS a limited-edition Billy Madison Show & 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal!

Get your tickets now at texascavaliers.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/2026-04/17/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Texas Cavaliers River Parade, April 20, 2026, one (1) 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medan and one (1) Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medal. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.