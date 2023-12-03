Win Premium Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets with Chris at 5PM

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - December 9, 2023

12/4 - 12/6

Monday, win a pair of 5th row tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 9th with two shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center!

Tuesday, win a pair of 4th row tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 9th with two shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center!

Wednesday, win a pair of 3rd row tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 9th with two shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

