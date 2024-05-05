Win a MOTHERLOAD of Tickets Three Times a Day with KISS

Win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

2024 Motherload of Tickets Win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

5/6 - 5/10

Listen to win with the Billy Madison Show, with Jill at 2pm, and again with Chris at 5pm!

Win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

Celebrate as Live Nation Presents National Concert Week with $25 tickets to select shows May 8th through May 15th, check out livenation.com now!

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!