Win a MOTHERLOAD of Tickets Three Times a Day with KISS

2024 Motherload of Tickets Win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

5/6 - 5/10

Listen to win with the Billy Madison Show, with Jill at 2pm, and again with Chris at 5pm!

Win a pair of tickets to Lamb of God & Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour, July 20th, a pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch, September 18th AND a pair of tickets to Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour, September 14th all happening at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

Celebrate as Live Nation Presents National Concert Week with $25 tickets to select shows May 8th through May 15th, check out livenation.com now!