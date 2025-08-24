Win Missions Baseball Tickets!

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions baseball Club announced their schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday. For the first time since 2016, the Missions will start the season at home. They will host a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Friday, April 4th to Sunday, April 6th. (San Antonio Missions Baseball)

8/25-8/29

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to so see the San Antonio Missions take on the Corpus Christi Hooks, September 4th at Nelson Wolf Stadium PLUS get free parking, 4 hotdog, drink and popcorn vouchers!

Tickets on sale now at samissions.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/25-09/29/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to San Antonio Missions vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, September 4, 2025 at Nelson Wolff Stadium with parking, 4 hotdog, drink and popcorn vouchers. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.