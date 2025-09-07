We’ve Got Your Last Chance To Win Tickets To See TRAPT!

9/8-9/12

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and afternoons at 12:05 with Jill Munroe and at 3:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see TRAPT: Full Band Acoustic, September 13th on the Back Porch at Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon!

Tickets on sale now at thirstyhorse.net!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/25-09/12/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to TRAPT, September 13, 2025 at Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon. (ARV: $40.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.