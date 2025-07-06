We’ve Got Your Last Chance To Win All Elite Wrestling Tickets!

AEW 2025

7/7-7/11

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to AEW Presents: All In Texas, July 12th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/11/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to All Elite Wrestling, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.