We’ve Got Your Last Chance To Win Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Tickets!

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest @ GIA 2025

10/20-10/24

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show, and again during the afternoons with Chris Sifuentes at 12:05 and during the 4:20 Ticket Window for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Live, October 25th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Alice Cooper & Judas Priest, October 25, 2025 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

