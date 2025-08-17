We’ve Got Your Absolute Last Chance To Win The Offspring Tickets!

Offspring @ GIA 2025

8/18-8/22

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show, afternoons at 12:05 with Jill Munroe and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your absolute last chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory, August 24th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/18/25-08/22/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to The Offspring, August 24, 2025 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.