We’ve Got Tickets to See The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: On Tour!

Dallas Cowboys Cheer @ Majestic 2025

5/20-5/23

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: On Tour!, May 25th at the Majestic Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at majesticempire.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/20/25-05/23/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: On Tour, May 25, 2025 at the Majestic Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.