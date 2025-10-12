We’ve Got More SPACECON San Antonio Tickets For You!

SPACECON 2025

10/14-10/17

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SPACECON San Antonio happening October 24th through 26th at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls!

Tickets on sale now at spaceconsa.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/13/25-10/17/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SPACECON San Antonio, October 25, 2025 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

