We’ve got extra chances to win tickets to see Bad Omens!

Bad Omens San Antonio

11/10-3/18

Enter below for an additional chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bad Omens: Do You Feel The Love North American Tour 2026, March 20th at the Frost Bank Center, and don’t forget you can come back every day and enter to increase your chances of winning!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-3/18/26. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bad Omens, March 20, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

