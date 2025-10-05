We Want To Give You Nine Inch Nails Tickets!

NIN @ Moody 2025

10/6-10/10

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes on the drive home for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Nine Inch Nails: Peel It Back Tour 2026, March 1st at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale at noon, Wednesday, October 8th at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/25-10/10/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nine Inch Nails, March 1, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.