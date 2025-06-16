We Have Your Last Chance To Score Summer Of Loud Tickets!

Summer of Loud San Antonio

6/16-6/18 & 6/20

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show, Mid-Days with Jill Munroe and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer of Loud featuring I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth & more, June 27th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/25-06/18/25 & 06/20/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Summer Of Loud, June 27th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.