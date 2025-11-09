We have a last chance for you to win tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival!

Villain Arts @ Freeman 2025

11/10-11/14

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Villain Arts 1st Annual San Antonio Tattoo Arts Festival, happening November 14th through 16th at the Freeman Expo Halls!

Tickets on sale now at villainarts.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) one-day tickets to Villain Arts San Antonio Tattoo Arts Festival, November 14-16, 2025 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls! (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.