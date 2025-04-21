See SESSANTA at the Freeman Coliseum!

SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle - April 29, 2025

4/21-4/25

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents SESSANTA Version 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle - A 61st Birthday Celebration for Maynard James Keenan with all 3 Bands on stage at the same time, April 29th at the Freeman Coliseum!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/25-04/25/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents SESSANTA Version 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle (ARV: $160.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.